49ers Expected To Sign CB Buster Skrine

Adam Caplan reports that the 49ers are expected to sign CB Buster Skrine to a contract with CB K’Waun Williams dealing with a calf strain.

Skrine, 32, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2011 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Cleveland and signed a four-year deal with the Jets in 2015. He finished his deal with New York and was entering the open market for the second time in his career.

Skrine signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Bears back in 2019 and had one year left on the deal when Chicago released him back in March.

In 2020, Skrine appeared 12 games for the Bears and recorded 66 tackles, three pass deflections, and zero interceptions.