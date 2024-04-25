NFC Notes: Cooper Kupp, Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey Lance, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Back in 2021, the 49ers gave up a king’s ransom to move up to pick number three and take QB Trey Lance. Since then, Lance started just four games before being traded to Dallas. San Francisco GM John Lynch reflected on the move.

“I think, first of all, we have an ownership that’s very supportive, and they support us greatly,” Lynch said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “Jed, John, Denise, Jenna, Mara [York] they believe in Kyle and I and our leadership. And they believe when we think something’s going to make us better, they say, go for it. And they don’t give us a lot of restrictions there and that’s comforting to know we can go be bold and do things like that. And yeah, we gave up a lot. We did it for reasons that we had and motivations and it didn’t work out. But thank God for Mr. Irrelevant [Purdy]. He helped us.”

“I always am careful of this because Trey Lance‘s story hasn’t been written yet. He’s in Dallas right now and I still think Trey’s got good football in him. We’ll see. That will play out. But I think also the freedom when you’ve done something, and you feel like maybe it can improve us to move on, we aren’t beholden to, well we drafted the guy, we’ve just got to stick it out.

“We can do the things we want to do. And I think that’s served us well, and people can comment on the thought process that went into it. We certainly study it, say what went right, what went wrong, and we do that with all our picks. But I think we’re in a real good place as a football team, as an organization, and we’ve got to find a way to get a little bit better. And that’s the focus of this whole offseason. And this draft is an awesome opportunity to do just that.”

Cardinals

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. said he chose not to participate in pre-draft workouts because he was training for the upcoming season, not because he has a set landing spot. Although, Harrison, Jr. is the betting favorite to go No. 4 overall to the Cardinals.

“That’s not why I decided to not do anything, because I was confident where I was going,” Harrison Jr. said, via PFT. “You know, whatever happens, whoever drafts me, I think they’ve done their research, and I’ve talked to them. They understand where my health is, and they know my skills and my skill set.”

“We decided what’s best for us — to prepare for the NFL season, not prepare for the combine or pro day or anything like that,” Harrison, Jr. added. “So, take our time to do our due diligence. Also resting after the season, getting your body right. I’m training to play football, so that’s what we’ve got to do at the end of the day. So we trained to play football instead.”

Rams

Following the retirement of legendary DT Aaron Donald, the Rams’ defense will need their young core to step up to fill his absence. Los Angeles LB Ernest Jones spoke about taking on a bigger role for the defense this year.

“From the moment I got here, this was a goal of mine, to be the leader of this defense,” Jones said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “With [Donald] being gone, now there’s more eyes on me, which I can sure handle. . . . Without A.D., we get to go out there, and now it’s time for those guys to make a name for themselves.”

Rams WR Cooper Kupp on if he can return to his 2021 level: “Yeah. I don’t know if I would be still playing if I didn’t think that was still who I was. That is who I believe myself to be. I am counting on myself to get there for my teammates [and] they’re counting on [me] to be there on Sundays. And I believe that the work that I do, how I prepare, all that stuff’s going to be there to be the productive player that I know that I am.” (Sarah Barshop)

Los Angeles DT Kobie Turner is looking to be more versatile playing as the three, four or five tech on the defensive line. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

is looking to be more versatile playing as the three, four or five tech on the defensive line. (Jourdan Rodrigue) Rams HC Sean McVay said QB Stetson Bennett has been with the team through the beginning of the offseason program: “He looks good. He’s had a good look in his eyes, he’s been attentive in the meetings.” (Barshop)