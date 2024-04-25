49ers Have Discussed Brandon Aiyuk & Deebo Samuel In Trade Talks To Move Up

According to Dianna Russini, the 49ers have had conversations with teams about including either WR Brandon Aiyuk or WR Deebo Samuel in a trade to move up in the first round.

Russini adds one of those teams is picking in the top ten right now.

There has been persistent buzz about Aiyuk being available as the two sides remain divided in contract discussions. San Francisco has reportedly been asking for a first-round pick to part with Aiyuk, though some teams think they might take an early second and a third.

If the 49ers aren’t confident in ultimately extending Aiyuk — and the receiver market continues to grow significantly — this is the best time to trade him, as it would give San Francisco a chance to get a pick to use on a replacement.

The 49ers could also free up salary by trading Samuel, though one report from Michael Silver said they had given the veteran assurances they wouldn’t trade him. Silver said today the 49ers would have to be blown away by an offer to move Samuel.

49ers GM John Lynch has said they want to extend Aiyuk and keep him in San Francisco, but the two sides still don’t have a deal.

Aiyuk is in line for a big-money extension at some point in the near future. San Francisco does have their franchise tag available next year if they need it.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk would be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Aiyuk appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yarsd receiving and seven touchdowns.

Samuel, 28, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $71.5 extension with $58.1 million guaranteed.

He’s due base salaries of $20.972 million and $16.6 million over the final two years of the deal.

In 2023, Samuel appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and caught 60 passes on 89 targets for 892 yards receiving and seven touchdowns to go along with 37 rushes for 225 yards and five additional touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the 49ers, Aiyuk and Samuel as the news is available.