49ers Make Five Moves Including Placing DT Javon Kinlaw On IR

The San Francisco 49ers announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 6 game.

The full list includes:

49ers officially placed DT Javon Kinlaw and CB Emmanuel Moseley on injured reserve Saturday.

and CB on injured reserve Saturday. 49ers activated LB Curtis Robinson from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. 49ers elevated CB Dontae Johnson and WR Willie Snead to their active roster.

Kinlaw will miss at least the next four games on injured reserve before he can be designated to return or he would be out for the season.

Kinlaw, 25, was selected with the No. 14 pick by the 49ers out of South Carolina in 2020. He signed a four-year, $15,488,691 rookie contract that includes an $8,824,503 signing bonus.

The contract also includes a fifth year for the 49ers to pick up for the 2024 season. He’s set to earn a base salary of $1,314,031 this season.

In 2022, Kinlaw has appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded two tackles and no sacks.