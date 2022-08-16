49ers Releasing DL Robert Nkemdiche

The 49ers announced on Tuesday that they are releasing DL Robert Nkemdiche, who recently signed with the team following a successful workout.

Nkemdiche, 26, was taken in the first round out of Ole Miss by the Cardinals back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7.6 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1,122,808 for the 2019 season when the Cardinals waived him.

Arizona had declined Nkemdiche’s fifth-year option and moved on from him after he showed up to training camp out of shape. The Dolphins later signed him to a one-year, $1.16 million deal but waived him in November of 2019. From there, Nkemdiche signed on with the Seahawks.

Nkemdiche spent time on and off the Seahawks’ active roster before becoming a free agent in March.

In 2021, Nkemdiche appeared in nine games for the Seahawks, recording 15 total tackles.