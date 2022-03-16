Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the 49ers signing DL 49ers Signing DL Hassan Ridgeway to a one-year contract worth $2.5 million with $1 million fully guaranteed.

Ridgeway, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when the Colts traded him to the Eagles in 2019.

Ridgeway played out his deal with the Eagles and re-signed on a one-year deal for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

In 2021, Ridgeway appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 20 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.