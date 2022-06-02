49ers Sign Third-Round RB Tyrion Davis-Price & Wrap Up Entire Draft Class

The 49ers are signing third-round RB Tyrion Davis-Price and WR Danny Gray to their rookie contracts, while also finalizing all nine of their 2022 NFL Draft picks on Thursday.

The #49ers have signed each of the team's nine draft picks to four-year deals. #FTTB — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) June 2, 2022

The 49ers signed DE Drake Jackson and CB Samuel Womack earlier today and have now finalized all nine 2022 NFL Draft picks to their four-year rookie deals.

Rd Player Pos. Note 2 Drake Jackson DE Signed 3 Tyrion Davis-Price RB Signed 3 Danny Gray WR Signed 4 Spencer Burford OT Signed 5 Samuel Womack CB Signed 6 Nick Zakelj OT Signed 6 Kalia Davis DT Signed 6 Tariq Castro-Fields CB Signed 7 Brock Purdy QB Signed

Davis-Price, 21, led LSU in rushing during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, setting the program’s single-game rushing record during his final season with the team.

During his three years with LSU, Davis-Price started in 16 of 35 games and rushed 379 times for 1,744 yards (4.6 YPC) and 15 touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 185 yards (6.6. YPC) and no touchdowns.

Gray, 23, was a two-year starter at SMU. He was a first-team All-AAC selection as a senior.

During his college career at SMU, Gray appeared in 18 games and caught 82 passes for 1,251 yards and 13 touchdowns.