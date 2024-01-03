49ers Starting QB Sam Darnold In Week 18

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan announced they are starting QB Sam Darnold in Week 18 against the Rams and will rest Brock Purdy, per Cam Inman.

“Brock’s the only guy for sure I don’t plan on playing,” Shanahan said.

Darnold, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Panthers.

Carolina exercised Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York. He made a base salary of $18.858 million in 2022 under the option.

Darnold was an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason when he signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the 49ers.

In 2023, Darnold has appeared in nine games and completed 60 percent of his passes for 108 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.