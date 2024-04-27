49ers Sign UDFA WR Terique Owens

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the 49ers are signing Missouri State WR Terique Owens as an UDFA.

Owens, 24, is the son of HOF WR Terrell Owens. He played his first collegiate season at Contra Costa College in California in 2018 before transferring to FAU in 2020. Owens played in just four games as a redshirt sophomore in 2020 and transferred to Missouri State for the 2021 season.

In total at Missouri State, Owens recorded 46 receptions for 765 yards (16.6 YPC) and four touchdowns.