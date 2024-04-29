Seahawks & 49ers Among Interested Teams In Jamal Adams

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports that the Seahawks remain in contact with free agent S Jamal Adams.

Condotta explains that Seattle could still use help at safety and linebacker and that there’s “legitimate” interest in a possible reunion.

Sources have told Condotta that the 49ers are among other teams with interest in Adams.

The Seahawks opted to release Adams this offseason, but GM John Schneider didn’t rule out the possibility he could return.

Adams, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Jets out of LSU back in 2017. He played out the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $22,256,084, which includes a signing bonus of $14,326,244.

The Jets exercised Adams’ fifth-year option before ultimately trading him to the Seahawks for a package including two first-round picks. Seattle later signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension in August of 2021.

The Seahawks released Adams this past March.

In 2023, Adams appeared in nine games for the Seahawks and recorded 48 tackles and two pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.