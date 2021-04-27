49ers Waive DL Josiah Coatney

According to Matt Maiocco, the 49ers placed DL Josiah Coatney on waivers Tuesday.

Coatney, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi after the 2020 draft. He later signed on with the Steelers, but was waived coming out of training camp.

Coatney signed on to the 49ers’ practice squad and returned to San Francisco this past January on a futures contract.

In 2020, Coatney appeared in one game for the 49ers, but did not record a statistic.