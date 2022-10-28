49ers Willing To Listen To Trade Offers For RB Jeff Wilson

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the 49ers have received calls and are willing to listen to trade offers for RB Jeff Wilson.

Wilson’s role for the 49ers will be in question moving forward after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey and should be getting Elijah Mitchell back in the coming weeks.

Wilson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Wilson was on and off the 49ers’ practice squad and active roster the past few seasons before returning to San Francisco on a new deal this past March.

In 2022, Wilson appeared in seven games for the 49ers and rushed for 454 yards on 88 carries (5.2 YPC) to go along with eight receptions for 70 yards receiving and two touchdowns.