49ers Worked Out CB Casey Hayward

The San Francisco 49ers hosted veteran CB Casey Hayward for a workout on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Hayward, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract in Green Bay before signing a three-year, $15.3 million contract that included $6.8 million guaranteed with the Chargers in 2016.

The Chargers later signed Hayward to a three-year, $36 million extension with $20 million fully guaranteed in 2018. He was owed a base salary of $9,750,000 for the 2021 season when the Chargers released him.

From there, Hayward signed a one-year contract worth up to $4 million with the Raiders before signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the Falcons the following offseason. Atlanta released him last offseason.

In 2022, Hayward appeared in six games for the Falcons and recorded 17 tackles and one interception.

