49ers Worked Out Five Players Including WR Corey Coleman

The 49ers brought in five free agents for workouts on Monday according to Howard Balzer.

The full list of tryouts includes:

WR Cameron Batson WR Corey Coleman WR Anthony Miller (Signed) QB Nolan Henderson T LaColby Tucker

Coleman, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $11.654 million contract when he was traded to the Bills for a 2020 seventh-round pick.

Unfortunately, the Bills elected to waive him coming out of the preseason. From there, Coleman had a brief stint with the Patriots before signing on to the Giants’ practice squad.

Coleman returned to the Giants on a one-year deal but was cut coming out of camp in 2020. He returned later on the practice squad but was cut again and spent the entire 2021 season out of football.

Coleman landed with the Chiefs last year before eventually being released from their practice squad.

For his career, Coleman has appeared in 27 games for the Browns and Giants while catching 61 passes for 789 yards receiving and five touchdowns. He has also totaled 598 kick return yards and another 19 punt return yards.

Miller, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract when the Bears traded him to the Texans to swap a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.

Miller was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $1,210,050 for the 2021 season when the Texans waived him in October. He later signed on to the Steelers practice squad and returned on a futures deal for 2022. He spent the season on injured reserve, however.

Miller re-signed with the Steelers back in January on a one-year deal. However, he was released a few months ago when the team signed LB Nick Kwiatkoski.

In 2021, Miller appeared in three games for the Texans and Steelers, catching six passes for 26 yards and a touchdown.