49ers Worked Out TE Dalton Keene

According to Field Yates, the 49ers worked out former Patriots third-round TE Dalton Keene on Sunday.

Keene, 23, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft after the Patriots traded up to get him.

He then signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including a $832,294 signing bonus.

In 2020, Keene appeared in six games and caught three passes for 16 yards receiving.