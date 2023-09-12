49ers Working Out QB Ian Book

According to Tom Pelissero, the 49ers are working out QB Ian Book today.

San Francisco has three quarterbacks on the active roster, so it’s possible Book could be a candidate for a practice squad spot.

Book, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4.153 million and included a $673,584 signing bonus.

The Saints waived him and he was later claimed by the Eagles in August of 2022. Philadelphia waived him coming out of this past preseason.

In 2021, Book appeared in one game and made one start for the Saints, completing 12-20 passes for 135 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also rushed three times for six yards.