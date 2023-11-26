Aaron Rodgers Could Practice As Soon As This Week

According to Ian Rapoport, there is a chance Jets QB Aaron Rodgers could return to practice this coming week.

Rapoport says it might be more likely Rodgers makes his return to the football field the following week, but regardless the veteran seems intent on coming back to play.

He adds a team source said Rodgers just needs to provide a note from his doctor confirming he’s cleared for football activities and can protect himself on the field.

Rapoport confirms Rodgers is targeting Week 16 against the Commanders for a return to play — which would be just four months after he tore his Achilles in the season opener.

New York’s season is teetering at 4-7 with three more games between now and Week 16. It’ll be interesting to see if Rodgers still pushes to play if the Jets are eliminated from playoff contention or all but eliminated.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Rodgers as the news is available.