Aaron Rodgers Named 2021 Most Valuable Player Of The Year

Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers was named the Associated Press 2021 Most Valuable Player of the Year Thursday night at the NFL Honors show.

Here are the vote totals for this award:

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers : 39

: 39 Buccaneers QB Tom Brady : 10

: 10 Rams WR Cooper Kupp: 1

Rodgers, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022, which is set to void seven days before the start of the 2023 league year.

In 2021, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Packers and completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns.