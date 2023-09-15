Aaron Rodgers Talks Achilles Tear, NFL Future

When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Jets QB Aaron Rodgers spoke about his recent Achilles tear and his future in the NFL. When asked about his possible return, the veteran quarterback adamantly said he’s looking forward to proving any doubters wrong.

“I think what I’d like to say is give me the doubters… give me the timetable. Give me all the things that can, should or will happen. Give me your doubts, give your prognostications. And then watch what I do,” said Rodgers, via Field Yates.

Rodgers said his injury has been “one of the toughest stretches of my life” and underwent surgery this week.

“A lot of sadness, a lot of tears, a lot of frustration, anger… then the sun rose the next day and I found myself in LA and had surgery on Wednesday,” said Rodgers, per Ian Rapoport.

Rodgers admits the odds are “stacked against me” given he’s pushing 40 years old, but accepts the challenge.

“Definitely some odds stacked against me because of age. But I like it. Stack all the odd against me and see what happens,” said Rodgers, via Armando Salguero.

In the meantime, Rodgers is looking forward to rejoining the team and helping out in any capacity possible, via Zack Rosenblatt.

“As for Zach Wilson moving forward as the Jets’ starting quarterback, Rodgers expressed he’s “very confident in Zach … and he’s confident in himself,” per Rich Cimini.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.