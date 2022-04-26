AFC Draft Rumors: Bengals, Dolphins, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals executive Duke Tobin explained that they plan to be flexible at No. 31 overall including trading back, depending on how things unfold in round one.

“It’s not something we go into the draft saying, ‘We are going to trade this second-round pick and move back.’ If the opportunity comes up and the board is the way we want the board to be, then we consider doing those things,” Tobin said, via The Athletic. “It’s serendipity. It’s happened for us and it’s worked out in some cases. You have to be flexible as the draft goes on. We’re flexible to opportunities that come our way. And we’re also cognizant if we move back, we might not get the guy that we’re looking for. So it depends on who’s left, how strongly we feel about them and how many of them are left that we feel strongly about.”

Tobin said he isn’t focused on filling a specific starting spot in this year’s draft.

“I don’t view us as having immediate starter needs,” Tobin said. “It will be up to the players and how they compete as to whether they play and how much they play and whether they become starters this year, next year. But yeah, we feel good about our overall roster. We were able to fill some needs through free agency. So yeah, we’re pretty flexible to taking guys for the future if that’s what has to happen.”

Dolphins

Georgia CB Derion Kendrick had a visit with the Dolphins. (Barry Jackson)

Ravens

PFN’s Aaron Wilson notes the Ravens appear to be big fans of Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning.