AFC Notes: Amari Cooper, Tee Higgins, Elijah Moore, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals WR Tee Higgins was asked why he has been limited in practice and told reporters that it is simply a precaution.

“Just precaution. Just out there talking to [wide receivers coach Troy Walters] going back and forth with him being able to take some team reps off and do individual but actually getting back in there doing everything with the guys feels good,” Higgins said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Browns

Browns WR Amari Cooper praised WR Elijah Moore‘s performance in training camp and he feels like they complement each other well.

“It’s been great,” Cooper said, via ProfootballTalk. “Elijah makes a lot of plays. He’s a great complement to the offense, a great complement to me. We’re going to be a great tandem together, you know? I think about great tandems like Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce. You know, that’s what I think we could be. We both run really good routes, both create separation. We both get open, and we’re both reliable.”

Per Mary Kay Cabot, Browns RT Jack Conklin is currently in concussion protocol.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh weighed in on the team’s current depth at cornerback, noting that it is something they will have to look at due to injury.

“No, Marlon [Humphrey] is not going to play in the game, but it’s an issue,” Harbaugh said when asked who would play during the preseason, via RavensWire.com. “There’s no question. We’ve had those guys … they’ve kind of been in and out. You know ‘Pepe’ [Damarion Williams] is coming back. It’s not a new injury or anything like that, but he’s got to bring it back and get up to speed. Then these little tweaky things that keep happening to the guys, they’re annoying, there’s no doubt about it, and the players are annoyed by it, too. Yes, we have to look at that for sure.”