Ravens Sign Five Draft Picks Including CB Nate Wiggins & OT Roger Rosengarten

The Baltimore Ravens have signed four draft picks, per the NFL transaction wire.

First-round CB Nate Wiggins and second-round OT Roger Rosengarten inked their deals, along with fourth-round CB T.J. Tampa, seventh round C Nick Samac and seventh-round S Sanoussi Kane.

Wiggins, 20, was a two-year starter at Clemson and earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2023. He was selected by the Ravens with the No. 30 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He is projected to sign a four-year, $12,592,446 contract that includes a $5,978,143 signing bonus and will carry a $2,289,536 cap figure for the 2024 season.

During his college career, Wiggins appeared in 27 games and recorded 60 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and scored two defensive touchdowns.

Rosengarten, 21, won many awards during his time with Washington including 2023 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention. The Ravens selected him with the No. 62 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He is projected to sign a four-year, $6,381,726 contract that includes a $1,461,256 signing bonus and will carry a $1,160,314 cap figure for the 2024 season.

During his time with the Huskies, Rosengarten started 28 of his 33 games at right tackle.