AFC Notes: Austin Ekeler, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
Broncos S Caden Sterns had two interceptions in a Week 5 game against the Colts last season but was unable to build any further off that momentum. Sterns elected to have season-ending hip surgery to correct an issue that had been bothering him for a while. He just recently received full clearance to return to football activities.
“It was already aggravated going into that game,” Sterns said via KUSA’s Mike Klis. “We were going week to week. It was more of a longevity thing. Making sure my hip was good long-term. It was definitely frustrating not to be out there with the team and be away from them for half the season. Like you said, you’re getting into your groove and starting to feel it and you have to shut it down, but in due time it will all come back, for sure.”
The Broncos re-signed veteran S Kareem Jackson this offseason but Sterns will still get the chance to compete for a starting job at safety.
“I can’t answer what the move is or isn’t going to be,” Sterns said. “But I will say first and foremost I’m glad they brought Uncle Jack back. Just the experience and tone-setting mentality he brings to the team is definitely needed. He’s like an advisor, a big brother to me.”
Chargers
The olive branch the Chargers extended to RB Austin Ekeler consisted of $1.75 million of incentives for the upcoming 2023 season, the final year of his deal. It’s not much but it’s more than they technically had to do since he was under contract. Ekeler says he can earn that money by basically repeating his stats from the past two years, where he’s had over 900 yards rushing, around 650-700 receiving yards and averaged more than 80 catches and nearly 20 total touchdowns per season.
“They’re all obtainable,” Ekeler said via FOX Sports’ Eric Williams. “It’s basically just having the same years that I’ve been having these past couple of years. It’s benchmarks, right? You continue to play better, you continue to hit new benchmarks. Like I said, basically having the same year that I had last year would get me all of those incentives.”
If repeating a career season for the third time and only earning a $1.75 million raise sounds unfair, well welcome to life as an NFL running back. Ekeler is betting on himself once again, however, and it’s not the first time the former UDFA has beaten the odds.
“I’ll bet on myself any day of the week,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been doing all my life.”
Chiefs
Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling praised WR Richie James‘ performance and demeanor so far this offseason.
“Richie (James) has been doing a hell of a job,” said Valdes-Scantling, via ChiefsWire. “He’s a Florida boy… we’re from the same area, but you know, he’s done a great job; came in and doesn’t talk much, he just goes to work, learns the plays, and gets after it. Same with all of those guys, pretty much our whole room is getting after it. You know, it’s a passing camp. And we’re the receivers, so we catch all the passes. And they’ve been doing a good job learning it, making some mistakes, but fixing them and keeping it rolling.”
