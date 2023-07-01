AFC Notes: Austin Ekeler, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Chargers

The olive branch the Chargers extended to RB Austin Ekeler consisted of $1.75 million of incentives for the upcoming 2023 season, the final year of his deal. It’s not much but it’s more than they technically had to do since he was under contract. Ekeler says he can earn that money by basically repeating his stats from the past two years, where he’s had over 900 yards rushing, around 650-700 receiving yards and averaged more than 80 catches and nearly 20 total touchdowns per season.

“They’re all obtainable,” Ekeler said via FOX Sports’ Eric Williams. “It’s basically just having the same years that I’ve been having these past couple of years. It’s benchmarks, right? You continue to play better, you continue to hit new benchmarks. Like I said, basically having the same year that I had last year would get me all of those incentives.”

If repeating a career season for the third time and only earning a $1.75 million raise sounds unfair, well welcome to life as an NFL running back. Ekeler is betting on himself once again, however, and it’s not the first time the former UDFA has beaten the odds.

“I’ll bet on myself any day of the week,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been doing all my life.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling praised WR Richie James‘ performance and demeanor so far this offseason.

“Richie (James) has been doing a hell of a job,” said Valdes-Scantling, via ChiefsWire. “He’s a Florida boy… we’re from the same area, but you know, he’s done a great job; came in and doesn’t talk much, he just goes to work, learns the plays, and gets after it. Same with all of those guys, pretty much our whole room is getting after it. You know, it’s a passing camp. And we’re the receivers, so we catch all the passes. And they’ve been doing a good job learning it, making some mistakes, but fixing them and keeping it rolling.”