AFC Notes: Austin Ekeler, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers

Broncos
At some point in the next few months before the start of the new 2024 league year in March, the Broncos will have to decide on QB Russell Wilson‘s contract, and Sunday night’s loss to the Patriots that likely doomed Denver’s slim playoff hopes will make the decision harder. Asked about his future after the game, Wilson largely deflected the question.
“I’m just worried about next week and playing great football,” Wilson said via Pro Football Talk. “I came here to win and win a championship for us and to find a way to do that. I obviously love being here with these guys, these teammates. I’m excited to keep playing ball and playing hard for us.”
Chargers
- The Chargers worked out DB Demerio Houston. (Aaron Wilson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!