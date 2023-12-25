AFC Notes: Austin Ekeler, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers

Broncos

At some point in the next few months before the start of the new 2024 league year in March, the Broncos will have to decide on QB Russell Wilson‘s contract, and Sunday night’s loss to the Patriots that likely doomed Denver’s slim playoff hopes will make the decision harder. Asked about his future after the game, Wilson largely deflected the question.

“I’m just worried about next week and playing great football,” Wilson said via Pro Football Talk. “I came here to win and win a championship for us and to find a way to do that. I obviously love being here with these guys, these teammates. I’m excited to keep playing ball and playing hard for us.”

Chargers

Austin Ekeler still feels like he is the same player he was last season and knows that he will have to prove it going forward under a new general manager and head coach. The Chargers have had their issues this season but RBstill feels like he is the same player he was last season and knows that he will have to prove it going forward under a new general manager and head coach.

I’m the same player ,” Ekeler said, via “I know,” Ekeler said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. “But that doesn’t matter when it comes to the contracts, when it comes to the media, when it comes to betting, when it comes to all these people that are affected by me, it’s making sure I prove it to you guys.”

The Chargers worked out DB Demerio Houston. (Aaron Wilson)