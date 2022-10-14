AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Deshaun Watson, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said they are not content with their 2-3 start to the season and need to create a “better flow” in games to score more often.

“We’re 2-3,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “To say we’ve been successful is hard to say. So, we’re going to continue to work as a unit and coaching staff and find ways to have a better flow through the course of the game and score more points.”

Regarding defenses taking away their deep passing threat by playing softer coverages, QB Joe Burrow said they must find a way to adjust.

“If teams are going to play us like that, then that’s what we have to do,” Burrow said. “There’s just nothing down the field if teams are going to play us like they did today.”

Bengals OC Brian Callahan believes their offense has not been able to play up to its standards.

“We are what our record says we are,” said Callahan. “We’re a 2-3 football team that’s not produced and played on offense as good as we’re capable of.”

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson returned to the team’s facilities on a limited basis this week and his presence has been a welcomed bonus.

“Our quarterback room is awesome,” OC Alex Van Pelt said, via Cleveland.com. “Everybody has a voice in there. Good just to have him back in the room. Obviously, we take everybody in that room’s opinions, and we use them as we think fit. Everybody in that room is welcome to speak up at any time. We’re glad to have Deshaun back in the building and back in the meeting rooms, and there’s definitely a plan in place for him to get the work that he needs,” Van Pelt said.

Van Pelt declined to acknowledge whether or not Watson is still working out with his private coach, Quincy Avery.

“That’s not to be discussed, but there is definitely a plan in place,” Van Pelt said. “It’s been discussed at every level. We’ll get him ready.”

Browns ST coordinator Mike Priefer isn’t worried about K Cade York and added that the team has the utmost confidence in him still.

“We just kind of let it go after the game and let him process it,” Priefer said. “We watched the tape together the next morning, and he knew exactly what he did. Studied it again yesterday, went through it and then went through all of his kicks from yesterday this morning. He’ll be just fine. He’s a very talented young man, as you guys know. He has stood up big for us before, and he’ll again in the future. I will never use an excuse of youth because he’s young, but when you go through something like this as a young player, I think it shows his intestinal fortitude coming back from this and seeing how he reacts, and I have a lot of confidence in Cade York.”

Woods added that LB Deion Jones is day-to-day in terms of playing on Sunday.

“We know he understands the scheme, but it is the terminology and it is getting the reps,” he said. “We’re going to take it day by day and make a decision at the end of the week.”

The NFL’s league office said that Browns QB Deshaun Watson‘s status “remains unchanged” following the newly filed sexual misconduct lawsuit stemming from a 2020 incident: “Watson’s status remains unchanged. We will monitor developments in the newly-filed litigation; and any conduct that warrants further investigation or possible additional sanctions would be addressed within the Personal Conduct Policy.” (Mark Maske)

Ravens

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins was disappointed that he didn’t play the fourth quarter, but understands that he still needs to continue working his way back in order to recapture his full workload: “It hurt not being out there with ( Lamar Jackson ), but I just got to be patient.” (Jamison Hensley)

was disappointed that he didn’t play the fourth quarter, but understands that he still needs to continue working his way back in order to recapture his full workload: “It hurt not being out there with ( ), but I just got to be patient.” (Jamison Hensley) Dobbins is staying ready in anticipation of his number being called. He’s trusting the team’s coaching and medical staff to increase his workload when he’s fully ready: “I just got to keep performing. Whenever they want to let me out of the cage, it will be the right time and I will trust them. As long as we keep winning, I’m fine.” (Hensley)

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said RB Gus Edwards (ACL) is “doing well” and it’s just a matter of time until he’s activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list: “He’s doing well. He looks good, it’s just a matter of when is he really ready to play at a high level. I do believe he’s getting close.” (Jamison Hensley)

said RB (ACL) is “doing well” and it’s just a matter of time until he’s activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list: “He’s doing well. He looks good, it’s just a matter of when is he really ready to play at a high level. I do believe he’s getting close.” (Jamison Hensley) The Ravens ruled out WR Rashod Bateman (foot), G Ben Cleveland (foot), and OLB Justin Houston (groin) from Week 6. (Jeff Zrebiec)