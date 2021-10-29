AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals G Quinton Spain feels like he’s getting recognition for his career after being an undrafted free agent back in 2015.

“I feel like all my seasons was the best. I feel like the world recognize me now, then I was back then coming in undrafted,” Spain said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official site. “Nobody looked at me: ‘He’s undrafted, he aint no draft pick.’ But I’m getting a lot of attention now so I’m happy about that, but it can’t stop me from coming to work and staying consistent though.”

Spain added that being an undrafted free agent has given him a “chip on my shoulder.”

“I just play with a chip on my shoulder. They don’t expect nothing from me. Me being undrafted, I’ve got to fight for everything I have.”

Regarding second-round G Jackson Carman, Spain mentioned that he encouraged the rookie lineman to better manage his conditioning after entering training camp overweight.

“When he came in overweight that’s when I had to talk to him. I had that problem, too, when I came out of college because it was hard for me to make my way,” Spain said. “I told him, ‘Bro, I’ve been through everything you’re going through. At the end of the day, you were drafted, I was undrafted. You have a chance. I didn’t have a chance. I had to earn that.’ I was just giving him things I learned about the NFL, that’s all.”

