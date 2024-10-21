AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Russell Wilson, Browns, Patriots, Steelers

Browns

After trading WR Amari Cooper, some have wondered if the Browns would consider trading DE Myles Garrett. Despite the tough start, Garrett reiterated his desire to retire in Cleveland and talked about the team needing to move on from the situation with Cooper.

“I hope not,” Garrett said, via Scott Petrak of the Browns Zone. “I’ve always said I want to play here to the end of my career. I want to win here. I want to bring a championship here, so that doesn’t cross my mind.”

“No matter the record, I’m always focused on how we can improve, how we can turn things around. I don’t ever think of doing anything else and we have to finish what we started. Work on where we are now. No one should be worried about the situation with Amari and how that affects them. Everyone’s still here. We have to worry about the situation in which we’re in and how we can make our situation look a lot better by the end of the year.”

Garrett shifted his focus to the upcoming schedule as the Browns have played zero divisional games and only two conference games.

“The mission doesn’t change. AFC North is still open. We got to win out and we got to win one game at a time. You can’t be discouraged by what’s happened before and you can’t be looking at everyone around you as far as team-wise thinking, ‘wish we would’ve done this or wish we could have had that.’ None of that helps the situation. The only thing that’s going to help the situation is winning.”

Patriots

Patriots second-round WR Ja’Lynn Polk said he is unphased by his drops and isn’t dealing with any mental issues, contrary to HC Jerod Mayo who noted he thought Polk had some hurdles to clear.

“I’m not dealing with [any] mental problems at all. No mental problems,” Polk said, via MassLive.“I believe I have the best hands in the league. So, I feel like my drops, that’s not an issue at all.”

Polk added that he was “limited” in terms of what he can do on the field.

“I feel like I’m limited to what I can really do right now,” Polk said. “I mean, just continue to keep a good mindset and getting better.”

Polk continued, adding that he’s waiting on his opportunity and believes that he’s deserving to see the field.

“I’ve got more confidence in myself than anybody has in me,” Polk said. “I just have the mindset of wanting to be the best. So, keep chasing greatness and being the best that I can be.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin switched to QB Russell Wilson in Week 7, where Wilson recorded the most passing yards from a Pittsburgh player in their debut since 1957. Tomlin raved about Wilson’s performance and how he spread the ball to multiple receivers.

“I thought he was excellent,” Tomlin said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “I thought he got better as the game went on, but I’m not surprised by that. It’s been a while since he played some ball, but I thought he settled in, knocked the rust off and distributed the ball around and played well.”

Wilson knew he would get going as the game went on and he feels good about where the team is headed for the rest of the season.

“First of all, I really believe in being neutral,” Wilson added. “Not being too high, not being too low. Coming into this game, we had a couple things early that we could’ve had. I felt like it was playoff baseball in the sense I started 0 for 2, but felt like I was gonna get hot. I kept telling coach, I’m gonna get hot here. And sure enough we did.”

“The reality is there’s so much more out there. That’s the good news. There’s so much more out there, and we’ll get better as we go. We’re gonna keep working. There’s a lot more football left, but to be where we are is a good place.”