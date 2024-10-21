MRI Confirms Achilles Injury For Deshaun Watson

According to Ian Rapoport, the MRI confirmed that Browns QB Deshaun Watson suffered a torn Achilles.

This was already expected as the on-field test for a torn Achilles is pretty reliable. Watson’s 2024 season is over and he’ll have surgery to repair the tendon and start the rehab process for 2025.

Watson, 29, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million rookie deal with the Texans that included a fifth-year option of around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans later signed Watson to a four-year extension worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. However, Watson requested a trade after the season, and then sat out the entire 2021 season while navigating more than two dozen lawsuits for sexual misconduct. He was later suspended for 11 games.

Watson was traded to the Browns for significant draft compensation in 2022 and signed a five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed contract as a part of the trade. The deal runs through 2026 and includes base salaries of $46 million in each of the final two seasons.

In 2024, Watson appeared in seven games for the Browns and completed 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,020 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Browns and Watson as the news is available.