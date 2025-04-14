Browns Signed DE Julian Okwara

The Cleveland Browns announced on Monday they have signed DE Julian Okwara to the roster.

Bolstering our defensive line We’ve signed DE Julian Okwara » https://t.co/o8xw2mJ3Vx pic.twitter.com/3UGUyfH3WW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 14, 2025

He’ll compete for a roster spot this summer and a chance to carve out a role in the rotation at edge rusher.

Okwara, 27, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame before the Lions selected him with the No. 67 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year $4,926,810 rookie contract when Detroit cut him loose.

The Eagles signed him to a futures deal in 2024 but he was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts. He spent the 2024 season with the Cardinals.

In 2024, Okwara appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and recorded 18 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one pass deflection.