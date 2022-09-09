AFC Notes: Bengals, Joe Burrow, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow mentioned that his ruptured appendix earlier this offseason forced him to stay in the hospital for 5-6 days: “I was in the hospital for about five or six days. I got out of there and felt weak and slow and couldn’t really move. So that wasn’t very fun.” (Ben Baby)

Bengals S Jessie Bates feels that he’s in a “better headspace” going into this season after facing some struggles last year: “It’s better going through it the second time because you don’t know what to expect, emotionally-wise. I feel good. I think I’m in a better headspace than I was before.” (Ben Baby)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh is confident that a deal will get done for Lamar Jackson and he’ll continue as their starting quarterback “for a long time.”

“I think all the feelings you would expect that anybody would have you probably have,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s official Twitter. “Probably not for me as much because I wasn’t directly involved in any back and forth. You’re hopeful. Those things will work themselves out in the end, I’m confident in that. I said at the beginning, that’ll happen when it’s time and when it’s time it’ll happen. Lamar’s playing quarterback, he’s going to be playing quarterback here for a long time. He and I talked about it yesterday a little bit, like ‘OK, let’s go be our best and go focus on football.’ That’s what he’s been doing all along. I know nothing will change with that and just focused on Sunday.”

Although it appears Ravens QB Lamar Jackson won’t hire an agent to handle his contract negotiations, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports that the quarterback has communicated to one or more agents in recent days directly or through an intermediary.

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said that they feel “really comfortable” with QB Mitchell Trubisky and he’s come to the organization with a “franchise quarterback” mindset.

“Man, we’re just really comfortable with what Mitch has shown us, he’s a guy that came to us with franchise quarterback experience, if you will,” Tomlin said via NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. “He’s comfortable in those shoes. He’s been the focal point of a football team & an organization before, he’s had success in doing so, like I mentioned when we acquired him, he took the Bears to the playoffs 2 out of 4 yrs, he has a winning record as a starting QB, those things were attractive to us.”

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson (shoulder) said he is on track with his recovery and is ready to play in Week 1: “I’m back on track and I’m ready to go.” (Brian Batko)

Johnson was a full participant in Friday's practice today after experiencing cramping the previous day: "Man, my foot locked up on me." (Brian Batko)