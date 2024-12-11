AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Anthony Richardson, Broncos, Colts, Steelers

Broncos

Broncos fifth-round CB Kris Abrams-Draine stepped into an expanded role in Week 13 with CB Riley Moss sidelined and CB Levi Wallace struggling. Denver HC Sean Payton was impressed with how Abrams-Draine fared and praised his ability to stay mentally prepared.

“Good,” Payton said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “He’s smart. He has a savviness to him. I think he’s getting stronger physically.”

“I thought he handled his role [well] Monday night, going in there and playing. I thought he had a pretty good game in the kicking game. That’s important. So overall, I was pleased.”

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson said he spends a lot of time with backup QB Sam Ehlinger studying film, talking about play calls, and just where they are mentally.

“We’re probably in here for like three or four hours, just watching film and talking about the game and certain calls,” Richardson said, via James Boyd of The Athletic. “And even just sitting back and just talking and just trying to see how we’re doing mentally.”

Richardson said Ehlinger was very supportive of him after being benched and has been an outlet for him.

“I feel like it was needed because sometimes you get so immersed in this football life that you forget we are human, and we do have emotions,” Richardson said. “And sometimes we gotta address those emotions. I feel like Sam is my person that I get to talk to and just elaborate on how I feel and vice versa.”

Ehlinger feels the best thing he can do to serve the team is to help Richardson develop.

“It’s very interesting. It’s very unique because you always want another shot to play, but ultimately, I’m not being asked to play,” Ehlinger said. “I think the best utility of what I could do to serve the team and to serve others and to love others is … to help Anthony and to love Anthony.”

Steelers

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth spoke about how QB Russell Wilson won the team’s respect and how he’s been a good mentor for QB Justin Fields as well.

“Not that we ever didn’t have respect for Russ. It was tough when he was hurt, but he did a great job when he was hurt of being involved, and helping Justin any way he could,” Freiermuth said, via SI’s Albert Breer. “That’s what helped him when he came back—guys knew that he had our back. He had Justin’s back. There was no animosity between the two. It was all about winning. It couldn’t really happen without both of them, and how they handled it.”

Freiermuth added that Wilson’s veteran presence has been a welcome presence to the locker room and he’s held everyone accountable.

“It’s just his experience and his leadership,” Freiermuth continued. “Being there, being that vet, he’s seen a lot of things on the football field. Just him being able to rely on that and get us into great looks for situations, he’s a hell of a quarterback. Any time you can mix that with the playmakers we have on offense holding us accountable, it’s a recipe for success.”