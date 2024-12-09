Joe Burrow ‘Confident’ Bengals Will Be Able To Re-Sign WR Tee Higgins

Following Monday’s win over the Cowboys, Bengals QB Joe Burrow told reporters that he’s “confident” that the team will be able to figure out a way to re-sign WR Tee Higgins this offseason.

“Those discussions are ongoing,” Burrow said, per Paul Dehner Jr. “I am confident we are going to be able to do what it takes to bring Tee back. That I’m going to do what it takes to get him back and so is he. We’ve had those talks. Those are going to be offseason discussions but I think we are excited about that opportunity.”

When asked what makes him so confident, Burrowed responded: “We’ll see.”

The Bengals find themselves in a challenging situation, as Ja’Marr Chase is due for a record contract after the team paid Burrow recently. Beyond that, they need help on the defensive side of the ball and Higgins is easily the best available free agent next year.

Higgins, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He finished the final year of a four-year, $8,686,785 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,993,000 in 2023.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when the Bengals placed the franchise tag on him, which cost the team around $21.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Higgins has appeared in seven games for the Bengals and recorded 43 receptions on 68 targets for 558 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

