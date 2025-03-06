Multiple Teams Have Contacted Bengals About Tee Higgins Trade, CIN Not Interested

Dianna Russini of the Athletic reports that the multiple teams have contacted the Bengals regarding WR Tee Higgins‘ availabliliy since he was franchise tagged earlier in the week.

However, Russini says that the Bengals have told interested teams that Higgins is not available for trade and they’re focused on a long-term deal instead.

The tag will be $26.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season and give the two sides until the middle of July to work out a long-term deal.

The Bengals have maintained all offseason they plan to sign Higgins to an extension. They still have to negotiate the parameters, however.

Higgins, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He finished the final year of a four-year, $8,686,785 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,993,000 in 2023.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when the Bengals placed the franchise tag on him, which cost the team around $21.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Higgins appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and recorded 73 receptions on 109 targets for 911 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.