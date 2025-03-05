AFC Notes: Draft Meetings, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
- Per Malik Wright, the Bengals met with Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka at the combine.
- Wright adds Cincinnati has met with Notre Dame WR Beaux Collins as well.
- The Bengals met with San Jose State WR Nick Nash at the combine. (Wright)
- According to Wright, the Bengals had a meeting with Cincinnati RBCorey Kiner.
- The Bengals met formally with Texas WR Matthew Golden at the combine. (CJ Vogel)
- Georgia C Jared Wilson had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Tom Downey)
- USC OL Jonah Monheim had a formal Combine meeting with the Bengals. (Malik Wright)
- Georgia G Tate Ratledge had a formal Combine meeting with the Bengals. (Malik Wright)
- Rutgers OT Hollin Pierce had a formal Combine meeting with the Bengals. (Malik Wright)
- Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo said he had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Bo Brack)
- Miami WR Sam Brown Jr. had formal combine meetings with the Bengals, Dolphins, Eagles, Panthers, Ravens, Seahawks, Texans, and Titans. (Aaron Wilson)
Browns
- LSU OT Emery Jones had a formal Combine interview with five teams, including the Browns. (Tom Downey)
- LSU TE Mason Taylor had a formal Combine meeting with the Browns. (MLFootball)
- Oregon OT Josh Conerly had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams, including the Browns. (James Crepea)
Steelers
- Michigan CB Will Johnson had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Oregon DL Derrick Harmon had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Texas CB Jahdae Barron and DTs Vernon Broughton and Alfred Collins had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (CJ Vogel)
- Colorado State WRTory Horton said he’s met with the Steelers at the combine. (Mike Klis)
- Pittsburgh met formally with Oregon RB Jordan James at the combine. (Ryan Fowler)
- The Steelers had a formal meeting with Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman. (Fowler)
- Pittsburgh had a formal meeting with Texas DT Alfred Collins. (Fowler)
- Per Malik Wright, the Steelers met with Arkansas WR Andrew Armstrong at the combine.
- Pittsburgh had a formal combine meeting with Texas RB Jaydon Blue. (Tom Downey)
- The Steelers met formally with Texas WR Matthew Golden at the combine. (CJ Vogel)
- Ryan Roberts reports Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka has had a formal meeting with the Steelers at the combine.
- Per Nick Farabaugh, Missouri WRLuther Burden has met formally with Pittsburgh.
- Steelers had formal interviews with Ohio State’s Will Howard and Quinn Ewers of Texas but also had informal meetings with Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe. (Gerry Dulac)
- William & Mary OT Charles Grant met formally with 12 teams, including the Steelers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Ole Miss WR Tre Harris had a formal Combine meeting with the Steelers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo said he had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Bo Brack)
- Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Derrick Bell)
- Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson had a formal Combine meeting with the Steelers. (Derrick Bell)
- Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Derrick Bell)
- Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Ross McCorkle)
- Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison had a formal meeting with the Steelers. (Ross McCorkle)
- Texas A&M DT Shemar Turner had a formal interview with the Steelers. (Ross McCorkle)
- Oregon DL Jordan Burch had a formal Combine meeting with the Steelers. (Ross McCorkle)
- Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel has a top 30 visit with the Steelers. (MLFootball)
