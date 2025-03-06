BREAKING: Bengals Granting DE Trey Hendrickson Permission To Seek Trade

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Bengals are granting DE Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years,” Hendrickson said. “I love this city and organization. I appreciate the privilege of now being allowed to explore my options.”

Hendrickson expressed his desire to remain in Cincinnati but plans to prioritize long-term security in a new contract.

Hendrickson wanted a new deal from Cincinnati last offseason after believing he’d outplayed his current contract, which at the time had two years left on it. The veteran requested a trade before ultimately playing out the 2024 season and leading the NFL with 17.5 sacks.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He’s due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025.

In 2024, Hendrickson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 46 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and six pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Hendrickson as the news is available.