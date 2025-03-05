Bengals Re-Sign OL Jaxson Kirkland To One-Year Extension

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Bengals announced that they have re-signed OL Jaxson Kirkland to a one-year contract extension.

Bengals helmet

Kirkland, 26, went undrafted out of Washington and caught on with the Bengals soon after.

He was waived and re-signed to the team’s practice squad before signing a futures deal with the team in January of 2024.

Kirkland was later placed on injured reserve due to a biceps injury in Week 5 after making the team’s roster that season.

In 2024, Kirkland appeared in two games for the Bengals.

