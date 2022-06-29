AFC Notes: Bengals, Kareem Hunt, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals LB coach James Bettcher has been lining LB Akeem Davis-Gaither up at middle linebacker while Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt are out with injuries.

“He’s a three-down backer and he’s getting better and better,” Bettcher said, via Paul Dehner of The Athletic. “I know he has the skills to play both. He’s grown up as a coach’s kid and you can feel that with his intelligence and his approach.”

Davis-Gaither himself is coming back from an ACL injury in October, but oddly enough believes that the injury was needed in order for him to have another chip on his shoulder.

“I was getting in a good groove and getting more confidence,” Davis-Gaither said. “This game is all about confidence. I was starting to really feel like I was getting there. Maybe the injury was necessary for me. It just added another chip on my shoulder. Now I have to prove myself again. In my career, having a chip on my shoulder is revisited by the injury and staying out so long.”

Browns

At a youth camp Browns RB Kareem Hunt helps run, a reporter pointed out to Hunt he said last year he hoped fellow RB Nick Chubb got paid and Chubb signed an extension three weeks later. Asked what his prediction this year was, Hunt laughed and said, “I hope I get paid.”

“Whatever they decide, they know I’m going to come out there and give it my all and help the team win,” Hunt added via Cleveland.com’s Ashley Bastock. “It’s important [to me to stay], I get to do stuff like this all the time. It’s my hometown, my high school, middle school is over there. It’s important, it’s good to be around my family, everybody’s here. It’s a lot of familiar faces out here.”

Hunt said he’s back to “100 percent” from his calf injury last season.

Ravens

The Ravens drafted two cornerbacks in the fourth round, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams, with HC John Harbaugh noting that the two have done a great job so far and will be depended on as their other corners recover from their injuries.

“Very positive,” Harbaugh said, via RavensWire.com. “I think they’re doing a great job. Those guys [are] very, very knowledgeable. They have a great feel for the game: leverage; spacing; their eyes are in the right spot most of the time; they’re smart; they learn; they have good feet, and they have good ball skills. I think those guys are doing a really good job. They’ll play this year. They’ll play well.”