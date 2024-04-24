Draft Rumors: Courtland Sutton, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

  • ESPN’s Dan Graziano says he’s heard to watch the Bengals for a potential trade up the board, perhaps for Alabama RT JC Latham, though a trade up would be somewhat out of character for Cincinnati. 
  • Notre Dame OT Blake Fisher took an official visit with the Bengals. (Matt Freeman)

Browns

Ravens

Steelers

  • ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Broncos have gotten trade calls about WR Courtland Sutton and the Steelers are a team to watch.
  • Tony Pauline mentions that the Broncos have been in talks with the Steelers about a trade for their pick with Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell being the likely target.

