Draft Rumors: Courtland Sutton, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano says he’s heard to watch the Bengals for a potential trade up the board, perhaps for Alabama RT JC Latham, though a trade up would be somewhat out of character for Cincinnati.
- Notre Dame OT Blake Fisher took an official visit with the Bengals. (Matt Freeman)
Browns
- ESPN’s Jake Trotter believes the Browns could look to take a receiver in the upcoming draft because of question marks about WRs Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman and the age of WR Amari Cooper.
- Notre Dame OT Blake Fisher took an official visit with the Browns. (Matt Freeman)
Ravens
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has heard the Ravens mentioned as a potential fit for Missouri DL Darius Robinson late in Round 1.
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec mentions Robinson had an official 30 visit with the Ravens.
- Arizona TE Tanner McLachlan had an official 30 visit with the Ravens. (Justin Melo)
Steelers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Broncos have gotten trade calls about WR Courtland Sutton and the Steelers are a team to watch.
- Tony Pauline mentions that the Broncos have been in talks with the Steelers about a trade for their pick with Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell being the likely target.
