Ravens Sign 22 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that they’ve officially signed undrafted free agents to contracts. 

The full list includes:

  1. Maryland G Corey Bullock
  2. Maryland S Beau Brade
  3. Maryland DL Re Colbert
  4. Morgan State DB Jordan Toles
  5. Alabama IOL Darian Dalcourt
  6. Iowa LB Joe Evans 
  7. Limestone WR Jelani Baker
  8. Rutgers WR Isaiah Washington
  9. North Central WR DeAngelo Hardy
  10. Kentucky WR Tayvion Robinson
  11. Mississippi WR Dayton Wade
  12. Oregon State TE Riley Sharp
  13. Finlay TE Mike Rigerman
  14. Lock Haven RB Chris Collier
  15. Duke DT Ja’Mion Franklin
  16. Rutgers ILB Deion Jennings
  17. Illinois OT Julian Pearl
  18. Kansas State LS Randen Plattner 
  19. Temple ILB Tvandy Rigby
  20. Tulsa OT Darrell Simpson
  21. Morgan State S Jordan Toles
  22. Georgia DE Tramel Walthour

Robinson, 23, began his college career at Virginia Tech back in 2019. He spent three years there before transferring to Kentucky for the 2022 season.

Robinson was a two-year start at Kentucky. He totaled 194 receptions for 2,604 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns over the course of five seasons and 58 games.

