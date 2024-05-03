Ravens Sign 22 Undrafted Free Agents

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that they’ve officially signed undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

Maryland G Corey Bullock Maryland S Beau Brade Maryland DL Re Colbert Morgan State DB Jordan Toles Alabama IOL Darian Dalcourt Iowa LB Joe Evans Limestone WR Jelani Baker Rutgers WR Isaiah Washington North Central WR DeAngelo Hardy Kentucky WR Tayvion Robinson Mississippi WR Dayton Wade Oregon State TE Riley Sharp Finlay TE Mike Rigerman Lock Haven RB Chris Collier Duke DT Ja’Mion Franklin Rutgers ILB Deion Jennings Illinois OT Julian Pearl Kansas State LS Randen Plattner Temple ILB Tvandy Rigby Tulsa OT Darrell Simpson Morgan State S Jordan Toles Georgia DE Tramel Walthour

Robinson, 23, began his college career at Virginia Tech back in 2019. He spent three years there before transferring to Kentucky for the 2022 season.

Robinson was a two-year start at Kentucky. He totaled 194 receptions for 2,604 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns over the course of five seasons and 58 games.