AFC Notes: Trey Hendrickson, George Pickens, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals director of college scouting Mike Potts believes the team is close to where they want to be.

“We know we are close,” Potts said, via PFT. “We’ve got a really good roster. It’s far from perfect. There’s definitely some holes we need to fill. What our holes may be perceived as of right now are not necessarily what they could be in the future. There for sure is a sense of urgency. We think we are right on the cusp of being where we want to be. We’ve got 10 picks. We’ve got flexibility. If there’s certain guys that we really target and really covet and think can get us over that hump, we would be stupid to not go and do what it takes to get a certain player if we think it can make that kind of impact.”

A team source told the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. they have zero intentions of honoring DE Trey Hendrickson ‘s trade request, as they’re trying to win the Super Bowl in 2024.

Dehner reports the two sides met in March to discuss a new deal but didn't make much progress. Hendrickson signed a one-year extension last summer to put him under contract through the 2025 season.

Hendrickson’s trade request was a response to the Bengals informing his camp they don’t intend to do anything with his contract this year. They have also told him they don’t plan to trade him. Hendrickson has been working out at the team facility on his own but not taking part in voluntary team workouts.

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece recently said the NFL “should be prepared to kick in at least” $100 million for the upgrades to Paycor Stadium, via ProFootballTalk.

Reece cited the league provided similar contributions to the Bills and Titans for their stadium construction.

Reece explained that she and the two other County Commissioners expect upgrades to Paycor Stadium to be funded by the Bengals, the NFL, the State of Ohio, and Hamilton County.

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard said he had a complete “deltoid reconstruction and a tight rope put in” after his injury last season after finding a plethora of instability. (Kelsey Conway)

Ravens

After LB Patrick Queen signed with the Steelers this offseason, 2023 third-round LB Trenton Simpson is in line to take over the starting role in Baltimore next to LB Roquan Smith. Despite the big shoes to fill, Smith believes Simpson will be the best second-year linebacker in the league.

“‘Simp’ [Trenton Simpson], just talking with him this offseason and even last season, I know the type of respect he has for the game and for himself as well,” Smith said, via Dustin Cox of the Ravens Wire. “The way he’s been busting his tail all offseason, talking with [strength & conditioning coordinator] Scott [Elliott] and everyone about [how] the guy is busting his tail, wanting to be the best. I know his mindset, so I’m excited. He has all the potential in the world. It’s just going to be about putting that on the field week in and week out and just trusting his ability. If he does that, I think he’ll be the best second-year linebacker in the league, in my opinion.”

Houston OT Patrick Paul had an official visit with the Ravens. (Aaron Wilson)

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin believes WR George Pickens is equipped to step up into the top receiver role in Pittsburgh.

“We’re really comfortable with the trajectory of George Pickens in terms of what he’s going to be able to provide us as a player, not only in terms of playmaking but what his experience within the room and within this organization provides us,” Tomlin said, via Steelers Wire.

Tomlin added that the team is comfortable with the wide receiver room currently as it stands.

“I’m comfortable with the trajectory of that room,” Tomlin said. “The guys come in readymade there’s a lot of talent available.”