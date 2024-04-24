Ravens Sign WR Rashod Bateman To Extension Through 2026

According to Adam Schefter, the Ravens signed WR Rashod Bateman to a three-year extension through 2026.

Baltimore had a decision to make on Bateman’s fifth-year option for 2025 which was due on May 2. He’ll now receive a new deal over the next three years.

Bateman, 24, was a three-year starter at Minnesota and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore. He opted out after seven games in 2020.

The Ravens used the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Bateman. He signed a four-year, $12,599,412 contract with the Ravens that includes a $6,523,209 signing bonus and was entering the final year of his deal.

In 2023, Bateman appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and recorded 32 receptions for 367 yards (11.5 YPC) and one touchdown.