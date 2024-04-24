BREAKING: Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Requests Trade

Adam Schefter reports that Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson has requested to be traded from Cincinnati.

Schefter says that Hendrickson is looking for more long-term security than Cincinnati has been willing to offer up to this point.

Hendrickson is owed to make $15 million for the 2024 season.

The Bengals are in a tough position right now with Tee Higgins also requesting a trade and a big-money extension needed for WR Ja’Marr Chase.

Hendrickson, 29, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 last year.

In 2023, Hendrickson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 43 tackles, 17.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three pass defenses.