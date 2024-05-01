AFC Notes: Amarius Mims, Roger Rosengarten, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals selected 2024 first-round OT Amarius Mims on Thursday and he received criticism from former Alabama HC Nick Saban about his consistency at the collegiate level. Mims shrugged off the comments and reiterated his excitement of being a Bengal.

“Everybody has their own opinions of me,” Mims said, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “I don’t really care about what he said or what he had to say, honestly. I’m just glad to be a Cincinnati Bengal. I got a lot of respect for Coach Saban, even when he said that. He’s one of the greatest college head coaches. It is what it is.”

Ravens

Following the significant offensive line departures for the Ravens, they grabbed 2024 second-round OT Roger Rosengarten in the draft. With speculation on what position on the line he will play, Rosengarten outlined where he’s played in the past.

“I’m most comfortable at tackle, both tackles,” Rosengarten said, via Dustin Cox of the Ravens Wire. “I grew up playing left [tackle] and then kind of got switched over to right [tackle], but my main thing is, is that I want to come in and compete, and help this team earn wins for the program. It means a lot to me that Baltimore chose me out of this position, and I take a lot of pride playing offensive line – especially offensive tackle.”

“It hasn’t gotten really specific. Obviously, I played right [tackle] for the majority of my career, with my starts, but I’m flexible to come in and compete for both. That’s my main thing. I just want to come in and compete and earn the respect of my teammates and the coaches.”

Steelers

The Steelers completely overhauled the QB room this offseason by trading Kenny Pickett to the Eagles and adding Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin touched on the new dynamic between the quarterbacks and new OC Arthur Smith.

“It’s going really well,” Tomlin said, via Bobby Kownack of NFL.com. “All three guys, to be really transparent, are somewhat scalded. They got something to prove professionally. But we as a collective feel the same way. We have something to prove, and I just think that is a good frame of mind to be in as individuals and as a collective as we prepare ourselves for the 2024 season. It’s not fun to relocate or get fired or things of that nature. But as competitors, it always motivates us in the right way, and I’m excited about working with the men that you mentioned. And we as a collective have got some questions to answer, so I’m excited about that, as well.”