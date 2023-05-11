AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Aaron Wilson reports the Bengals invited free-agent TE Sammis Reyes to their rookie minicamp on Friday.

Ravens

Ravens OC Todd Monken thinks their offensive additions this offseason will be beneficial for QB Lamar Jackson.

“I think the more talented you are around your quarterback, the less he has to burden – take on that burden – shoulder the load, because you’re excited about getting others the football where they can utilize their skill set,” Monken said, via Ryan Mink of the team’s official site.

Although Monken admits they want to reduce the number of runs Jackson makes, Baltimore still wants to find ways to use his ability on the ground.

“As you get further into your career, as Lamar gets older – as everybody does – you want to take some of that off of the player as best you can,” Monken said. “But he has a unique trait, a unique skillset. You can’t take that completely out of his toolbox because that’s a huge weapon for him and for us, is using his feet.”

Jackson mentioned he wants their running backs to carry the load for their rushing attack but will still tuck it and run if pass plays aren’t available.

“I love our running backs. Let them do that job. That’s for them,” Jackson said. “I’m the quarterback. Let me throw it. If something’s not open, then I just do my thing. Then you’ll see Lamar’s special moments.”

Steelers

Scouts who spoke to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believe the Steelers landing TE Darnell Washington in the third round was one of the best value picks in the entire draft and the supposed injury concerns that caused him to slip were overblown.

“I had him as a late-first-round talent,” an NFC scout tells Fowler. “He really moves well for his size.”

“It’s laughable — he’ll end up playing at least eight years.”

According to Fowler, the Steelers had four serious suitors for the No. 33 overall pick, but they opted to keep the pick and select CB Joey Porter Jr.