AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Per ESPN’s Field Yates, Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson received a $6 million roster bonus that was due the fifth day of the new league year.
- Bengals DT D.J. Reader also received a $5 million roster bonus that was due the fifth day of the league year and CB Trae Waynes received a $2 million bonus.
- West Virginia DT Darius Stills has added the Bengals to the list of teams he’s met with virtually. (Justin Melo)
- Iowa DL Chauncey Golston has met virtually with the Bengals. (Justin Melo)
Ravens
- Ravens DE Derek Wolfe‘s three-year, $12 million extension includes a $5.4 million signing bonus and $8.5 million guaranteed. His $1.1 million base salary for 2021 is guaranteed, his $2 million 2022 salary is guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2022 league year, and he will earn another $500,000 on the fifth day of the 2023 league year. (Aaron Wilson)
- Ravens’ LB Pernell McPhee‘s one-year, $1.212 million deal includes $450,000 guaranteed, a $137,500 signing bonus, and a salary of $1.075 million ($312,500 guaranteed) (Aaron Wilson)
Steelers
- TCU S Trevon Moehrig has met virtually with the Steelers among other teams. (Doug Farrar)