AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Jordan Schultz reports that Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase is out this week against the Titans and still isn’t ready to return from his hairline hip fracture and torn labrum despite having a solid week of practice.

Ravens

Following the Ravens’ 13-3 win over the Panthers in Week 11, CB Marlon Humphrey said that they are looking to replicate dominant defenses from the organization’s history.

“We’re really trying to chase Ravens’ defenses [from] the past that have just showed an elite greatness,” Humphrey said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Ravens’ veteran DE Calais Campbell thinks that their defense is trending “in the right direction.”

“We’re starting to trend in the right direction,” Campbell said. “Coach [John Harbaugh] talks about trajectory and getting better. If we stay with that mentality and everybody plays with that fire, this defense could be really, really good.”

Ravens ILB Patrick Queen reflected on their defensive performance in Week 11’s win.

“It felt like Ravens football honestly,” Queen said. “I think we’re just all trusting each other to make the play, not leaving anyone to hang out dry. We’re all running to the ball, being physical. So, I think that if we keep doing that, and we keep stacking and building the trust, then we’ll be just fine.”

Steelers

The Steelers have ruled out CB Ahkello Witherspoon and Jaylen Warren for this week against the Colts. (Mike Giardi)