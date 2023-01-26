AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals listed TE Hayden Hurst as limited with a calf injury on their post-practice injury report, which is notable given he missed some time with a calf issue earlier this seaosn. (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta denied that Lamar Jackson missed their Divisional Round game because of his contract situation and thinks his knee injury was serious enough to keep him out.

“I think Lamar was hurt,” DeCosta said, via RavensWire. “We see him every single day – he’s hurt. And his unique style as a player, as a quarterback, but as a mobile quarterback, as, really, a freaky-type of athlete out there on the field, having a knee injury – a serious knee injury – makes it difficult. And so, it’s just unfortunate that he got hurt [and] the timing of it. I know he was trying to come back. We’d see him daily. I’ve spent a lot of time over the last two years down in the training room. Lamar, along with a lot of other guys, were trying to get back and play, and it was just bad timing, and I think bad luck for us and bad luck for Lamar.”

Steelers

Steelers TE Pat Friermuth had high praise of QB Kenny Pickett and thinks he’s the “future of this organization.”

“Kenny’s a hell of a quarterback and he’s the future of this organization and I’m excited for him to be my quarterback and be our leader,” Freiermuth said, via SteelersWire.

Steelers owner Art Rooney said the “main reason” they kept OC Matt Canada was because their offense improved over the latter half of the season. (Mark Kaboly)

Steelers assistant LB coach Denzel Martin will participate as a linebackers coach for the National team at the 2023 Senior Bowl.