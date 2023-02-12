AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- Albert Breer reports that if Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon lands the Cardinals’ head coaching job this week, one name to watch for his staff is Browns QBs coach Drew Petzing.
- According to Aaron Wilson, there’s mutual interest between the Texans and Browns DL coach Chris Kiffin for a position on their staff.
Ravens
- Ravens DL Calais Campbell spoke out about the team needing to do what it takes to re-sign QB Lamar Jackson, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport: “He needs to stay in Baltimore.”
- The agent for Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy told Pro Football Talk his client will have multiple options this coming week, including staying in Kansas City, taking the offensive coordinator job with either the Commanders or Ravens, or potentially even joining the Cardinals as an OC for the new head coach.
Steelers
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss notes Klemm left his job with the Steelers as their OL coach in 2021 with two games to go in the season because he didn’t mesh with OC Matt Canada and HC Mike Tomlin knew he wasn’t going to bring him back in 2022, so he let him leave early.
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN notes that while the Steelers would like to keep QB Mitchell Trubisky, he carries a $10.6 million cap hit for next season, which is quite steep for a backup.
