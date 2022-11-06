AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen admitted that some of his mistakes led to the team's loss to the Jets this week: "It's tough to win when your quarterback plays like s***." (Mike Garafolo)

Allen was holding his elbow and experiencing pain after taking a shot from a defender near the end of the game: “There was some slight pain, but I’ll get through it.” (Joe Buscaglia)

Dolphins

Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson revealed to the media that he asked the 49ers for a trade, which led to him landing in Miami.

“It was something that I asked (for),” Wilson said via the Phinsider. “There’s a lot of love over there, so they understand. They understand the situation, so they knew where I was and where I was trying to go. So it was a (mutual) agreement thing.”

49ers GM John Lynch was happy with the Dolphins offering a fifth-round pick for Wilson.

“Miami came hard probably yesterday,” Lynch told reporters on Tuesday. “But then all the way down to this morning and a fifth is kind of where Kyle and I had it set, and they ended up giving it. And at that point, we felt like as hard as it was, (we did it).”

Patriots

Former Patriots K Stephen Gostkowski made his debut as a radio broadcaster for the Colts and Patriots game on Sunday and spoke about why he opted to retire despite his admission that he misses being around the game.

“I’ve had too much trouble with my knee,” Gostkowski told Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I thought about it last year and kept hitting road bumps; had surgery four to five months ago. If I felt better, I would, but I don’t see how that’s going to change any time soon as I keep getting older. And I’m pretty content with where I am with my family.”