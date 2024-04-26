AFC Notes: Xavier Worthy, Chop Robinson, Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Chiefs, Dolphins, Jets

Chiefs

Kansas City added another electrifying weapon by trading up to take speedster WR Xavier Worthy in the first round. Worthy touched on his excitement to get to work with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

“Everybody dreams of playing with Patrick Mahomes, [he is] one of the greatest QBs of all time,” Worthy said, via Jared Koller. “To be able to play for him, everybody talks about it, but I’ve been saying for a while that I’m going to be a Chief. So I just put it in the air, and now that I’m here, it’s amazing.”

Dolphins

At pick No. 21 in the draft, the Dolphins selected DE Chop Robinson to help add another prolific rusher off the edge. Robinson tested with an elite athletic profile, but he mentioned one weakness that caused his sack production to be somewhat lackluster in college.

“It was just being inconsistent with my hands,” Robinson said, via Kyle Bumpers of the Dolphins Wire. “I know I had the speed and the bend, but sometimes I forget to use my hands. But that’s something I’ve been working on this whole offseason, and I feel very confident because I’ve been working on this so much repeatedly, and I know it’s going to be natural when it comes time to put my hands to use.”

“I feel like that’s going to be a great situation for me – come in there, learn from those guys, compete every day, being able to take things from them and take it to my game and vice versa. It’ll be a great thing for me.”

Jets

The Jets were rumored to be interested in the best playmaker available at their pick in the first round, but they ended up taking OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu instead. New York QB Aaron Rodgers called it a “great pick” and gave his review of his newest protector up front.

“It wasn’t necessarily the top of the needs list, but I know they loved Olu,” Rodgers said, via The Pat McAfee Show. “I love what Joe did, moving back and getting a couple of more picks.”

“Olu is a mauler. He had an incredible career at Penn State. He’s not going to jump into tackle right away. We’ll see if we can work him in at guard. I think he’s going to have a long career in the league, much longer than I’m going to be in New Jersey.”